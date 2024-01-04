We know that Hideki Kamiya, who has worked on projects such as Viewtiful Joe and Okami, has expressed interest in returning to these franchises in the past. The creative recently left PlatinumGames and later explained why. Now we have more details for his future.

And it has recently offered an update mentioning his desire to return to the video game industry in 2024simply expressing: “I want to get a job making games so I can eat.”

Their most recent game was Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon for Switch last March. A PlatinumGames video from last year showed Kamiya leaving the company, mentioning that he was “over it.” However, he now seems to find himself in need.

What do you think of this information? We read you in the comments. We will be attentive to more information about Hideki Kamiya.

Via.