Traveling to the Dakar Rally could be as simple as going to the nearest airport, getting on a plane and landing in Saudi Arabia. But behind all this there is much more. Journalists have to leave several pieces ready so that their readers can have all the preview information of the toughest race in the world, and this leads to going “full throttle” from very early on.

After this, it's time to make the last purchases in a sports shop so as not to forget your sleeping bag, you may have to put up with very low temperatures, torches or any other useful object during the days and nights in the Saudi desert. However, the most difficult part comes later, when everything has to fit into a suitcase that does not exceed 30 kg, which initially seems like a lot, but taking into account the three weeks away from home, fitting everything in becomes quite a challenge.

After counting the number of shirts, pants, underwear and other clothing items, it takes a little push and strength to close the suitcase. Then it's time to get into travel mode. Most Europeans take a plane chartered by the organization from specific points, such as Paris, but in the case of Latin Americans, they first have to make a stopover to get on the next plane so flight and waiting times increase.

When everything seems to end, comes the bureaucracy, that is, visas and work permits to enter a country as distant and unknown as Saudi Arabia, where everything must be requested well in advance. Once you arrive at the airport, it's time to pack in all your suitcases, camping tent included, and keep the backpack in which you usually keep the computer to use during the flight, which lasts about six hours, to pass the time.

In the air we abandon any type of connection, with the hope that upon landing there will be an STC shop, the Saudi telephone company par excellence, because mobile data is highly desired as soon as we land. However, in the air you have time to take a breath. Food and drinks are offered to recharge your batteries properly, before facing the hard and endless working days at the Dakar Rally.

On these flights it's easy to meet pilots and colleagues who can't wait to start the race, but the most important thing is to have done your homework before having to wait for Saudi Arabia's slow visa procedures again. Once on the ground, you have to wait in kilometre-long queues (you can even stand for an hour) to have your passport stamped by a military officer so that everything is legal, and then you have to take your heavy suitcase. From there we head to the bus that transports everyone to the nearest bivouac, in the case of the 2024 edition, Al-Ula, although on other occasions the journey has been longer, with more than an hour's walk.

Once you arrive at the bivouac, a stop at the small verification and accreditation station is a must, where the organizers deliver all the necessary documents before starting work. And when everything seems finished, it's time to drag that almost 30 kilo suitcase, loaded with backpack and tent, to the camping area, among the sand and rocks.

With a short moment available to set up the “suite” where everyone will spend the night in the improvised camps, it's time for a quick dinner that varies depending on the day, although there is always the option of a plate of pasta with tomato sauce, to regain strength and finally rest after a day or two of tiring journey to Saudi Arabia.

Now an exciting event awaits us in which hundreds of drivers dream of achieving victory and putting the Touareg trophy in their trophy case, but they will have the same difficulty as journalists in completing the almost 5,000 kilometers of timed stages.