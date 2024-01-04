The 2024 Dakar Rally kicks off on Friday 5 January with the Prologue stage, which will take place entirely in the Al-Ula Starting Field. All male and female drivers have the chance to win, because the 46th edition of the toughest race in the world has not yet started, but the ingredients are there for a very exciting event.

The first day of official action will not be very important in terms of time, but it will be important because the Prologue indicates the starting positions of the first stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally. Being able to choose the starting place will be fundamental, even more so this year the organizers have prepared many surprises and many new routes.

Route and profile of the prologue stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally: Start Camp – Star Camp

The Prologue stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally will be one of the fundamental stages of this edition, especially because David Castera managed to create a longer route than on previous occasions. There will be 27 kilometers of timed section to find out who is fastest on the first day of fire in Saudi Arabia, with another 130 kilometers connecting to the Al-Ula bivouac.

Dakar 2024, Prologue: starting order of the bikes

The starting order follows that of the race numbers already assigned

Dakar 2024, Prologue: starting order of the cars

