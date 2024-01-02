With the start of the new year, we once again enter the whirlwind of exciting races and great events in all motorsport disciplines around the world. Here is a brief review of all the most important dates of the season that you cannot miss for various reasons.
We start again immediately with the races, and the Christmas holidays won't have time to end because the new edition of the Dakar will start on the day of the Epiphany, in Saudi Arabia. Obviously, the most important rally in the world is not the only important event, but it will only be the beginning of a 2024 full of incredible races and events.
Key dates of motorsport in season 2024
Data
Category
Event
5-19 January
Rally raid
Rally Dakar
January 13th
Formula E
Mexico City (first match of the season)
January 25-28
WRC
Rally Monte-Carlo (first race of the season)
1-8 February
MotoGP
Pre-season testing (Malaysia)
February 19-20
MotoGP
Pre-season testing (Qatar)
February 21-23
Formula 1
Pre-season testing (Bahrain)
February 23-25
WorldSBK
Phillip Island Round (first race of the SBK season)
2 March
Formula 1
Bahrain GP (first race of the F1 season)
2 March
WEC
Qatar (first race of the season)
10 March
MotoGP
Qatar GP (first race of the MotoGP season)
6-7 April
GTWC
Paul Ricard (Endurance)
April 13-14
Formula E
Misano
19 Maggio
Formula 1
GP Emilia Romagna (Imola)
17-19 Maggio
GTWC
Misano (Sprint)
26 Maggio
IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
June 2nd
MotoGP
Italian GP (Mugello)
June 2nd
WRC
Rally Sardegna
15th and 16th June
WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
June 16th
WorldSBK
Misano Round
July 21st
Formula E
London (season finale)
September 1st
Formula 1
Italian GP (Monza)
8 September
MotoGP
GP San Marino (Misano)
21-22 September
GTWC
Monza (Endurance)
22 September
WorldSBK
Round Cremona
October 13th
WorldSBK
Round Jerez (season finale)
November 2
WEC
Bahrain (season finale)
November 17th
MotoGP
Valencia GP (season finale)
24 November WRC Japan (season finale)
8 December
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP (season finale)
Clearly, this selection of dates is not complete and only highlights the main events and those that take place in Italy. So, below is a summary of the complete calendars of the main championships that you can follow this year.
2024 Formula 1 calendar
The season starts on March 2 in Bahrain and ends on December 8 in Abu Dhabi.
2024 MotoGP calendar
The season begins on March 10th in Qatar and ends on November 17th in Valencia.
2024 WEC Calendar
The season begins on March 2 in Qatar and ends on November 2 in Bahrain.
WRC 2024 calendar
The season starts on January 25th in Monte Carlo and ends on November 24th in Japan.
Formula E 2024 calendar
The season begins January 13 in Mexico City and ends July 21 in London.
2024 WorldSBK Calendar
The season starts on February 25th in Australia and ends on October 13th in Jerez.
