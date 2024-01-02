With the start of the new year, we once again enter the whirlwind of exciting races and great events in all motorsport disciplines around the world. Here is a brief review of all the most important dates of the season that you cannot miss for various reasons.

We start again immediately with the races, and the Christmas holidays won't have time to end because the new edition of the Dakar will start on the day of the Epiphany, in Saudi Arabia. Obviously, the most important rally in the world is not the only important event, but it will only be the beginning of a 2024 full of incredible races and events.

Key dates of motorsport in season 2024

Data

Category

Event

5-19 January

Rally raid

Rally Dakar

January 13th

Formula E

Mexico City (first match of the season)

January 25-28

WRC

Rally Monte-Carlo (first race of the season)

1-8 February

MotoGP

Pre-season testing (Malaysia)

February 19-20

MotoGP

Pre-season testing (Qatar)

February 21-23

Formula 1

Pre-season testing (Bahrain)

February 23-25

WorldSBK

Phillip Island Round (first race of the SBK season)

2 March

Formula 1

Bahrain GP (first race of the F1 season)

2 March

WEC

Qatar (first race of the season)

10 March

MotoGP

Qatar GP (first race of the MotoGP season)

6-7 April

GTWC

Paul Ricard (Endurance)

April 13-14

Formula E

Misano

19 Maggio

Formula 1

GP Emilia Romagna (Imola)

17-19 Maggio

GTWC

Misano (Sprint)

26 Maggio

IndyCar

Indianapolis 500

June 2nd

MotoGP

Italian GP (Mugello)

June 2nd

WRC

Rally Sardegna

15th and 16th June

WEC

24 Hours of Le Mans

June 16th

WorldSBK

Misano Round

July 21st

Formula E

London (season finale)

September 1st

Formula 1

Italian GP (Monza)

8 September

MotoGP

GP San Marino (Misano)

21-22 September

GTWC

Monza (Endurance)

22 September

WorldSBK

Round Cremona

October 13th

WorldSBK

Round Jerez (season finale)

November 2

WEC

Bahrain (season finale)

November 17th

MotoGP

Valencia GP (season finale)

24 November WRC Japan (season finale)

8 December

Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP (season finale)

Clearly, this selection of dates is not complete and only highlights the main events and those that take place in Italy. So, below is a summary of the complete calendars of the main championships that you can follow this year.

2024 Formula 1 calendar

The season starts on March 2 in Bahrain and ends on December 8 in Abu Dhabi.

2024 MotoGP calendar

The season begins on March 10th in Qatar and ends on November 17th in Valencia.

2024 WEC Calendar

The season begins on March 2 in Qatar and ends on November 2 in Bahrain.

WRC 2024 calendar

The season starts on January 25th in Monte Carlo and ends on November 24th in Japan.

Formula E 2024 calendar

The season begins January 13 in Mexico City and ends July 21 in London.

2024 WorldSBK Calendar

The season starts on February 25th in Australia and ends on October 13th in Jerez.