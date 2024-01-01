A new year begins and, as usual, many companies revise their rates upwards. In the telecommunications sector, the price increase has been the general tonic In recent years, although in January only Telefónica and Vodafone usually increase. In the case of the Spanish telecom, customers have already received a letter that indicates the following: «At Telefónica we work every day to offer you the best service so that you can enjoy superior connectivity with higher quality and coverage – investing in the most robust fiber and 5G+ network in Spain – and giving you an excellent and safe service. Starting January 15, 2024 there will be a change in the price of your rate. If you are taking advantage of any promotion, you will continue to enjoy it under the same conditions until it ends.

Subsequently, the operator communicates the new prices that remain as follows:

Telefónica companies:

Movistar Conecta 600 goes from 47 to 49 euros per month Movistar Internet goes from 61 to 63 euros per month Movistar+ package with premium goes from 80 to 81 euros per month

Private telephones

miMovistar Max with 600 Mbps fiber + 1 mobile line with 30 GB increases 2 euros per month. miMovistar Unlimited with 1 Gbps fiber + 2 mobile lines increase 2 euros per month. miMovistar Unlimited x2 and x4 with 1 Gbps fiber with WiFi 6 router + 2 mobile lines with unlimited data + TV increase 3 euros per month respectively.

Fiber-only and mobile-only rates also increase on average by 2 euros per month in all packages, leaving an average increase of 3.1%, which is slightly below the CPI for December in Spain, which was 3.3%.

Vodafone will link to the CPI data in its catalog of offers, estimated at 4.38% more (according to the calculation from October 2022 to September 2023). The good news is that LOWI will be left out of this increase and everything indicates that it will be the last year with this policy since in the coming weeks Zegona and its new CEO will make the decisions.

One Unlimited Basic: goes from 52.90 to 55.20 euros.

One Unlimited Max: goes from 59.50 to 62 euros. One Unlimited Duo: goes from 75.60 to 78.90 euros. Unlimited Home: goes from 97.20 to 101.40 euros.

In the case of Orange The operator usually applies price increases in spring, although it communicates them to its customers between February and March. On this occasion we are awaiting the merger with MásMóvil but everything indicates that customers will have to pay an average of 2 euros more per month starting in the second quarter of the year. MásMóvil, for its part, may also apply price increases, although the yellow operator does not usually apply general increases.

For its part, DIGI It has already officially announced that it does not plan to increase its rates even though it now has to incur more costs due to the network investment it is undertaking. In the case of FINETWORK, no increases in rates are expected either, although the company has already stated that they do not want to be the cheapest in the sector but they do want to focus on quality by offering rates that are extremely competitive.

Rise in other sectors

The light begins with a rise of IVA from 5 to 10% and in the case of gas the increase for the last section of the year in the value added tax will be up to 21%. In the case of the fuels we have already been close to 14 weeks with decreases in prices, but as demand for raw materials increases, it is possible that gasoline will end up recovering some of the lost ground in 2023.

In short, 2024 begins with moderate price increases, although the end of the increase in interest rates is what will have the most impact on Spanish households because mortgages will begin their progressive decline.