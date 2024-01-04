A simple saliva analysis to understand in advance any problems an athlete may encounter and prevent them. A revolution for sports medicine and the prevention of physical ailments in athletes, thanks to a scientific project involving the Rigenera Hbw companies of Turin and Orange Futsal of Asti.

“This is an innovative project – explains Antonio Graziano, CEO of Rigenera Hbw – which we carried out together with the Sbarro Health Research Organization Italia Ets Foundation, directed by Professor Antonio Giordano and which involves, through a simple analysis of a salivary sample, useful for defining the genetic passport of the athlete, to anticipate any problems through even a simple nutritional adjustment”. The choice fell on Orange Futsal Asti “because we know how attentive they are to the physical well-being of their athletes and how much they especially follow the young and very young”. Numerous clubs have already joined the initiative while important European clubs, such as Real Madrid, have shown interest.

The objective of the sports team led by president Pier Giorgio Pascolati is above all to preserve the health of the children: “Technology at the service is always useful, we have 300 young people who are part of our family. Protecting them is certainly an important step for our sports club”. “Recently we have had some injuries that have put us in difficulty – underlines sporting director Marco Caccialupi – being able to prevent them is certainly useful for planning the season in the best possible way”. Gianni Gallo, member of the CONI National Council, expressed his appreciation for an initiative aimed at preserving anyone who dedicates themselves to sporting activity. “We do everything to facilitate the practice of sport – he comments – if medicine and innovation go hand in hand with sport we are truly happy”.