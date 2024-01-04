“It was a stunt,” the alleged perpetrator of the act reportedly told the police. We are looking for two other young people who fled after the intervention of the Carabinieri

January 4, 2024

The accusation is massacre in addition to that of attack on transport safetythe penalties are very severe: this is what the 24-year-old young man risks who – as reported by Ansa – was blocked last night in Milan while, together with two other people, ta steel cable ran along Viale Toscana about one and a half meters from the ground, a very dangerous trap and potentially deadly for a possible motorcyclist or scooter rider but also for pedestrians, cyclists or motorists.

The report of a man who noticed the three stretching the cable and alerted the Carabinieri who intervened promptly to remove the cable and arrest the young man was providential, while the other two alleged accomplices apparently disappeared.

According to reports, the 24-year-old young man admitted his responsibilities and declassified the crazy gesture to “stunt”perhaps not foreseeing that absurd and serious gestures like this can cause significant physical damage or kill. The police are looking for the two alleged accomplices.