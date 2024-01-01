Francesco has launched the challenge to Juventus, demonstrating his status at the Nerazzurri. After taking De Vrij's place, he is among the most respected in the dressing room. And when he makes statements, he is never banal

Leaders, when they speak, do this: they get straight to the point. They don't look for shortcuts, they aren't interested in spicing up the conversation. Speaking and arriving directly at the interlocutor: this is how it works. Francesco Acerbi knows this well and you can imagine him, inside the locker room, when he serves, taking the reins and hitting, sharp and decisive. He does it in front of the cameras, let alone in the shadow of Appiano Gentile or before an important match. After the draw against Genoa, Acerbi passed the ball to Juve: “They say we have to win the championship by a landslide, but Juventus spent 200 million on Vlahovic, Chiesa and Bremer, while we got zero transfers.” He speaks from someone who knows he can expose himself like this. In a nutshell: as a true leader.