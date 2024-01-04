The sudden death of Paco Arévalo at the age of 76 has left all of Spain in shock, and those who are suffering the most are his relatives and those who shared the set and stage with the comedian.

One of them is Mayra Gómez-Kemp, with whom the artist worked on the legendary program '1,2,3', who has only had nice words for Arévalo, whom she has claimed to be very fond of. “I'm very shocked,” she confessed.

When he heard the news he cried a lot, he confessed, but once he let out all the tears he made it clear that he was going to smile, the way he liked.

“She was very worried because she wasn't eating,” the presenter said. Additionally, she has made it clear that she treated everyone equally and that she never gave anyone new a hard time when they arrived. “Not everyone did that,” she confessed.

Fedra Lorente, a colleague from '1,2,3', also wanted to remember the comedian, with whom she shared a set and of whom she has spoken with great affection.