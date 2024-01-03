Julián Contreras has exploded against Francisco Rivera. The youngest of Carmina Ordoñez's children has chosen the day of his brother's 50th birthday to attack him like never before.

With a long-broken relationship, what hurts Julián the most is the tone towards his mother. “Francisco ignored my mother's mistreatment,” he said.

Carmina, after denying it all her life, reported for the first time on television that she had been a victim of abuse for 20 years and Julián assures that she greatly missed the support of her brothers at a time as complicated as that.

“Neither Francisco nor Cayetano publicly supported my mother with the abuse because it hindered them, they saw it as trouble on TV,” he said.

Different perspectives regarding his mother's illness and his last times have made Julián speak like never before about the most delicate topics and he has painted a very harsh portrait of his own brother, whom he has called “proud, classist and slave of a anachronistic machismo”.

And just two years ago Julián wanted a reconciliation with him, something that today, however, is impossible.

We spoke with Fran Rivera, exclusively

Paloma García Pelayo has spoken exclusively with Francisco Rivera, who has assured that his brother's statements are a lie and that he was with him when what happened to his mother occurred.

“She feels sorry for Julián,” the journalist said, and she also knows that he got the worst of it.

