Bertín Osborne is already the father of his seventh child, the first with Gabriela Guillén. Paloma García Pelayo has spoken with him exclusively and has said that she is very clear about what she wants and what she doesn't.

“He doesn't want to be a father to the baby that Gabriela Guillén has had,” he said, and the interview that the singer gave took place on December 26, before his son was born.

The journalist has said that Bertín has not spoken with the model, neither before nor after the birth. When asked how he is mentally, she assured him that he was “great.”

The journalist also made it clear in 'And now Sonsoles' that the artist, on the day of his son's birth, was oblivious to everything, in Seville and with his minor children.

Bertín Osborne speaks out after the birth of his son with Gabriela Guillén

Bertín Osborne had remained silent regarding everything related to Gabriela Guillén's pregnancy, but he has now decided to speak and has done so with some controversial statements, prior to the birth of the baby.

“I'm not going to be a father, I don't want to be a father. If it is confirmed that he is mine, I will help,” were the words of the singer, who claims that he had a brief relationship with Gabriela Guillén that ended in an unexpected pregnancy.

In addition, he said that he told him that it was not his turn to be a father again. “She said that she was going to have it anyway, it is her responsibility,” said the artist.

Despite having only good words for the model, whom he has defined as very hard-working and decent, Bertín maintains his intention to undergo a paternity test now that the child has been born.

In addition, he has come out in defense of the model. whom many have called interested, and she has denied that she has received any money from her to date. “She has never asked me for anything,” she said.

Bertín Osborne's words about Fabiola Martínez

Bertín Osborne has recognized that he adapts better to life as a single man than to life as a couple, although he has reserved a whole declaration of intentions towards his ex-wife, Fabiola Martínez.

“She is a beastly companion. It has been wonderful to share my life with her and my relationship with her is wonderful,” he made clear.