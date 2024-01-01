Last November, HBO Max It was no exception among streaming platforms that added new titles to their catalog. The company added series, films and documentaries that They quickly made a deep impression among subscribers and earned a place in the ranking of the most chosen productions.

In this framework, the platform enabled a series of Turkish origin that was a success when it premiered in 2022 and is now doing the same in streaming. HBO Max This proposal stands out for its great narrative and a plot that will surely captivate you from the first chapter, so today we will give you some details about it.

An unmissable series

The series we recommend is “Yargi: Family Secrets”, directed by Ali Bilgin and starring Kaan Urganc?oglu, P?nar Deniz, Hüseyin Avni Danyal, Zeyno Eracar, Ugur Aslan, Arda Aranat, Caglar Genctürk, among others. It is made up of 111 chapters with the power to keep you motionless in front of the television.

This series focuses on the life of a lawyer and a prosecutor whose knowledge and convictions will be tested during the investigation of a homicide that will involve their families. While They seek to shape the entire police puzzle, the search for the truth will make them discover hidden family issues and a love story will be born between them that will give another nuance to the plot.

“Yargi: family secrets” was very well received by European viewers and has received the Alt?n Kelebek award in the categories “Best series”, “Best actor”, “Best actress”, “Best screenwriter” and “Best director “. In addition, this year the series won the International Emmy Award for “Best Soap Opera”, meaning a new thumbs up for this Turkish production that continues to gain followers on the HBO Max platform so, if you have not seen it yet, It will surely be an excellent option to begin the new year with a captivating story.

MF

