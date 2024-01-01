2024 is here. This year there will be big premieres and long-awaited productions. For the platform HBO Maxvery soon there will be news and titles for his alliance with the production company A24. This news promises to bring the newest film proposals to the streaming service. However, 2023 was full of interesting films that are still in the catalog.

Are you still on vacation? Check out these great picks for the best of last year.

Barbie

After being kicked out of Barbieland for having emotional problems, Barbie sets off into the human world to find true happiness and finds the hierarchy turned upside down. One of the most anticipated films of 2023 and one of the ones that grossed the most at physical box offices.

Address: Greta Gerwig

Script: Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach

Main cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling y Issa Rae

Duration: 1 hour and 54 minutes

Genders: Comedy and fantasy

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Blue Beetle

An ancient relic chooses a young man to fight against the evils of the world.

Address: Angel Manuel Soto

Script: Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer

Main cast: Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine and Becky G

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes

Genders: Action and science fiction

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

They knock on the door

An advertisement brings the apocalypse through natural disasters.

Address: M. Night Shyamalan

Script: Paul Tremblay, M. Night Shyamalan y Steve Desmond

Main cast: Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff y Ben Aldridge

Duration: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Genders: Terror and mystery

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Flash

The hyper-fast superhero travels in time to prevent the murder of his mother, but, unknowingly, he causes a series of changes that lead to the creation of a multiverse.

Address: Andy Muschietti

Script: Christina Hodson, John Francis Daley y Jonathan Goldstein

Main cast: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton y Sasha Calle

Duration: 2 hours and 24 minutes

Genders: Action and fantasy

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Mike travels to London with a wealthy socialite for what could be his last dance.

Address: Steven Soderbergh

Script: Reid Carolin

Main cast: Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek and Ayub Khan-Din

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes

Genders: Comedy and romance

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Megalodon 2: The Pit

Jonas Taylor leads a research team in the ocean that discovers colossal prehistoric sharks. Now, scientists will try to survive at all costs.

Address: Ben Wheatley

Script: Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber y Dean Georgaris

Main cast: Jason Statham, Jing Wu and Shuya Sophia Cai

Duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes

Genders: Action and science fiction

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Infernal Possession: The Awakening

In a Los Angeles apartment building, two sisters fight bloodthirsty demons that have emerged from an ancient book.

Address: Lee Cronin

Script: Lee Cronin

Main cast: Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley y Anna-Maree Thomas

Duration: 1 hour and 37 minutes

Genders: Horror and fantasy

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Super Mario Bros. The Movie

Based on the iconic video game, Mario and Luigi must save the princess from Bowser.

Address: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic y Pierre Leduc

Script: Matthew Fogel

Main cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy y Charlie Day

Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes

Genders: Comedy and adventure

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Are you there, God? It's me, Margaret

Margaret, an 11-year-old girl, moves to a new city and begins to question everything about life.

Address: Kelly Fremon Craig

Script: Kelly Fremon Craig y Judy Blume

Main cast: Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams y Kathy Bates

Duration: 1 hour and 46 minutes

Genders: Comedy and drama

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

do me the favor

Maddie, a 32-year-old bankrupt woman, accepts the proposal of young Percy's parents, who offer her a luxury car in exchange for her pretending attraction to their son and thus increasing her self-esteem before he goes to college.

Address: Gene Stupnitsky

Script: Gene Stupnitsky y John Phillips

Main cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman and Laura Benanti

Duration: 1 hour and 43 minutes

Genders: Comedy and romance

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions