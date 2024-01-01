2024 is here. This year there will be big premieres and long-awaited productions. For the platform HBO Maxvery soon there will be news and titles for his alliance with the production company A24. This news promises to bring the newest film proposals to the streaming service. However, 2023 was full of interesting films that are still in the catalog.
Are you still on vacation? Check out these great picks for the best of last year.
Barbie
After being kicked out of Barbieland for having emotional problems, Barbie sets off into the human world to find true happiness and finds the hierarchy turned upside down. One of the most anticipated films of 2023 and one of the ones that grossed the most at physical box offices.
Address: Greta Gerwig
Script: Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach
Main cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling y Issa Rae
Duration: 1 hour and 54 minutes
Genders: Comedy and fantasy
Blue Beetle
An ancient relic chooses a young man to fight against the evils of the world.
Address: Angel Manuel Soto
Script: Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer
Main cast: Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine and Becky G
Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes
Genders: Action and science fiction
They knock on the door
An advertisement brings the apocalypse through natural disasters.
Address: M. Night Shyamalan
Script: Paul Tremblay, M. Night Shyamalan y Steve Desmond
Main cast: Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff y Ben Aldridge
Duration: 1 hour and 40 minutes
Genders: Terror and mystery
Flash
The hyper-fast superhero travels in time to prevent the murder of his mother, but, unknowingly, he causes a series of changes that lead to the creation of a multiverse.
Address: Andy Muschietti
Script: Christina Hodson, John Francis Daley y Jonathan Goldstein
Main cast: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton y Sasha Calle
Duration: 2 hours and 24 minutes
Genders: Action and fantasy
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Mike travels to London with a wealthy socialite for what could be his last dance.
Address: Steven Soderbergh
Script: Reid Carolin
Main cast: Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek and Ayub Khan-Din
Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes
Genders: Comedy and romance
Megalodon 2: The Pit
Jonas Taylor leads a research team in the ocean that discovers colossal prehistoric sharks. Now, scientists will try to survive at all costs.
Address: Ben Wheatley
Script: Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber y Dean Georgaris
Main cast: Jason Statham, Jing Wu and Shuya Sophia Cai
Duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes
Genders: Action and science fiction
Infernal Possession: The Awakening
In a Los Angeles apartment building, two sisters fight bloodthirsty demons that have emerged from an ancient book.
Address: Lee Cronin
Script: Lee Cronin
Main cast: Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley y Anna-Maree Thomas
Duration: 1 hour and 37 minutes
Genders: Horror and fantasy
Super Mario Bros. The Movie
Based on the iconic video game, Mario and Luigi must save the princess from Bowser.
Address: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic y Pierre Leduc
Script: Matthew Fogel
Main cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy y Charlie Day
Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes
Genders: Comedy and adventure
Are you there, God? It's me, Margaret
Margaret, an 11-year-old girl, moves to a new city and begins to question everything about life.
Address: Kelly Fremon Craig
Script: Kelly Fremon Craig y Judy Blume
Main cast: Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams y Kathy Bates
Duration: 1 hour and 46 minutes
Genders: Comedy and drama
do me the favor
Maddie, a 32-year-old bankrupt woman, accepts the proposal of young Percy's parents, who offer her a luxury car in exchange for her pretending attraction to their son and thus increasing her self-esteem before he goes to college.
Address: Gene Stupnitsky
Script: Gene Stupnitsky y John Phillips
Main cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman and Laura Benanti
Duration: 1 hour and 43 minutes
Genders: Comedy and romance
OB
