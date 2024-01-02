Do you have a subscription to HBO Max or are you planning to get it? In this note we give you the titles that will be released within its catalog in this initial month of the year. A new year begins, and it is an excellent time to take advantage of the premiere seasons, before the main awards are awarded.

Among the content that will premiere this month on the streaming platform, there is mainly episodes and seasons of the most popular series and several premieres that will seek to remove the offer. Likewise, although few, there will be quality moviesas we are accustomed to HBO Max.

Check the list of additions for January

Series

The curious case of Natalia Grace: Her truth (01/12/2024)

True Detective: Polar Night (01/15/2024)

On the roam (18/01/2024)

La Brea (21/01/2024)

The tourist (01/24/2024)

Big House (01/26/2024)

Films

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (19/01/2024)

The test (01/28/2024)

Fault! (28/01/2024)

*Release dates are subject to change.

Themes

