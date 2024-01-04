loading…

Indonesian citizens take part in an action to defend Palestine at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on November 5 2023. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The conflict between Israel and Palestine has always been a concern of the world, including Indonesia, the country with the largest Muslim population in the world.

Even though geographically far apart, Israel's attack on Palestine still has the potential to impact Indonesia, both politically, economically and socially.

Moreover, currently Israel has killed 22,313 Palestinians and injured 57,296 other people in Gaza starting October 7 2023.

Currently, the impact of the genocide carried out by Israel in Gaza has spread to various countries in the Middle East such as Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iran. The United States and Western countries were also involved in sending troops to the Middle East.

Solidarity of Indonesian Muslims

Israel's attacks on Palestine consistently create emotional reactions among Muslims in Indonesia.

Solidarity with religious brothers in Palestine created political pressure so that the Indonesian government took a firm stance and spoke out loud at the international level.

The Indonesian government, as a country with a majority Muslim population, is faced with demands to voice concerns and fight for the rights of the Palestinian people.

This greatly influenced Indonesia's foreign policy and its diplomatic relations with the countries involved in the conflict.

Economic Impact: Oil Prices and International Trade

The Israeli-Palestinian attack could have an impact on Indonesia's economic stability. Oil prices tend to rise due to uncertainty in the Middle East which could put pressure on the state budget, considering that Indonesia still depends on oil imports to meet its energy needs.

In addition, as a country involved in international trade, Indonesia may feel the impact of the decline in global economic activity.