An app like WhatsApp is supposed to be private. But from theory to practice, there is a world. Beyond possible viruses and malware that can infect the Meta tool, and that can be terrible for privacy, there are other much more common risks: Have someone take your cell phone and look at it.

This practice, which is not entirely okay, can be common when you live as a couple or in the company of someone who is too “indiscreet.” Not in vain, WhatsApp is a window to intimacy and, therefore, an inevitable temptation for some people. Are there ways to know if someone has spied on my WhatsApp? Actually yes, and it's quite simple.

Has someone spied on my WhatsApp?

Many couples, acquaintances or even family members may want to know what you write or with whom through WhatsApp. Even if it's not right, sometimes it's inevitable. The simplest solution is to pull passwords o lock the phonebut that, especially focusing on the world of the couple, can demonstrate manifest guilt.

Anyone can take advantage of the supposed trust you have with them to stealthily spy on your WhatsApp, even denying it if you later ask them with all the innocence in the world. How to find out then? The simplest way is through Leave the app open on a particular conversation, and then check if it's still there or not.

Another way is to directly ask a trusted contact to Check to see if you're connected (online) at times when you know you haven't picked up the phone at all. In addition, you can also leave the application in the background and then see if it remains the same or has moved to first place.

If necessary, you can even leave the mobile phone in a very specific position, and see if the device has moved from place to place afterwards. If the other person claims not to have done it, it may be quite obvious that she has not taken it to check the weather or the lottery, because in that case she would surely confess it without problems.

Other ways to know if your WhatsApp has been spied on

Linked devices can also be an indiscreet way for someone else to access your WhatsApp. Luckily, there's also an easy way to find out.

To do this you just have to Go to this section of the application and see if there is any suspicious device linked, or when it was last connected. In that case, you can always delete it.

Of course, there are other keys that cannot be doubted: If you notice that a conversation that you don't think you have opened already appears as reador even if a chat has been directly deleted or archived, little more is needed to know that someone close to you is interacting with your WhatsApp.

Unfortunately, although WhatsApp should be for exclusively private use, these types of situations are more common than many people think. Sometimes it's best to talk directly to that person and ask them to give you your space. Trust is essential.