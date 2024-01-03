Claudine Gay has resigned as rector of Harvard University, one of the most important and prestigious in the United States and in the world. In recent weeks Gay had come under a lot of pressure to resign, especially from some US politicians and from the Harvard Jewish community, who believed he had not taken clear enough positions against the incidents of anti-Semitism that had occurred in the country's universities since the start of the war in the Strip. Gaza between Israel and the radical Palestinian armed group Hamas. Her resignation also came following accusations of plagiarism over the content of her academic works.

Her tenure as the first African-American woman to head the university was the shortest in the history of the American Ivy League university: six months and two days.

The announcement was made by the Corporation, the university's governing body which only three weeks ago had expressed support for Gay's statements before a House Commission. Gay is also expected to make a statement about his resignation. “Anti-Semitic rhetoric, when it turns into bullying behavior, abuse and intimidation, is a conduct against which action must be taken and so we do,” he told Congress, after explaining that calling for the “genocide of the Jews” violates the rules of the university “but it depends on the context”. Gay is a scholar of political science, gender and race.

Gay's resignation comes after that of the president of the University of Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Magill, who announced the step in December after attending the same hearing in which Gay took part. When asked if “calling for the genocide of the Jews” was against the codes of conduct, the rector replied that “it was not in itself violence”, sparking controversy.