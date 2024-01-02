The American company published the 2024 model year on its website today but other news is coming with a special unveiling scheduled for January 24th

Today, January 2, 2024, Harley-Davidson unveiled HD.com on its website a first part of its 2024 model year lineup. The company's strategy this year, however, is to keep us in suspense because at the same time as it introduces these new features it announces others on the way, tickling our curiosity. However, they will be revealed together with the 2024 CVOs only next January 24th at 10.00 am CST always on the HD.com website with a special film called “American Dreamin” and then it's time to write down the date and time on your calendar. Returning to today's news, these are models that will be soon available at all dealerships Harley-Davidson officials from all over the world and these are the usual annual updates to which the company has accustomed us and concern all families, from the Grand American Touring (i.e. the most comfortable large touring cars) to cruisers, from the Sport range (i.e. Sportster and Nightster) to Trikes to obviously move on to Adventure Touring represented at the moment by Pan America alone, but in the future… who knows?!