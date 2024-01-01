Welcome to 2024, and it promises to be another great car year. The sector is back on track after a few difficult years and the gates are more open to electrification than ever before. So three guesses as to what kind of powertrain is in the front of most of the models we are looking forward to in 2024… That's right: one that runs on electricity.

Alfa Romeo Milan

There are even a number of brands that have never made anything powered by electricity before – or at least, if we ignore an escapade with a rare supercar. Alfa Romeo is unveiling the Milano this year, which will be a purely electric, compact crossover. We discovered its design after a leak on the internet and we don't have to look far for details about its drivetrain, because it will be identical to that of, say, the Jeep Avenger… Anyway: a new Alfa is a new Alfa, and that coming in April 2024.

Mercedes EQG

Speaking of electric firsts: the iconic Mercedes G-Class will also be plugged in this year. It will adopt the name 'EQG' and don't just count on a G with an electric motor in the front. Instead, its chassis has been thoroughly revised to accommodate four individually rotating wheels, each with its own electric motor. All this is contained in a recognizably angular body to keep the traditional buyer on friendly terms, while the less traditional buyer can soon start doing 'G-Turns' to their heart's content on a loose surface.

Audi Q6 e-tron

Undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated EVs to be unveiled this year is the Audi Q6 e-tron. We don't say that so much because it will be such an innovative model, but because the thing has already been delayed so much. For example, this Audi secretly appeared last year in our list of “cars you will see this year”, but that year we had to make do with some camouflaged images. In addition, we also got an insight into the powertrains, which boast up to 600 hp of power and up to 700 kilometers of driving range… And if all goes well, we can experience those figures personally this year.

Porsche Macan EV

However, it could always be worse, because this Porsche even appeared in our list two years ago! That is no coincidence, because the electric Macan shares its platform with the Audi above. So count on the same technology and figures, but with a sportier look… Although the mutual agreement is that the Audi must first be unveiled before Porsche can show the electric Macan. So for the day, both of you, so that you never have to appear in our list of “cars to see this year” again.

Range Rover EV

We also hope that for the next item on our list, because we really want to see this. This year the curtain will be raised on the world's first purely electric Range Rover, and secretly it will also be the very first EV with a Land Rover logo. The British also promise that this will be the most refined Range Rover ever. For example, count on active noise cancellation to make the little noise the EV makes disappear into nothing, while the performance should be at the level of the Range Rover with V8.

Renault 5 E-Tech

However, you can expect that the Range Rover will be very expensive, but that does not apply to everything that will be unveiled this year. On February 26, Renault will pull the curtains on its new 5, which, unlike its namesake from the 80s and 90s, will have the suffix 'E-Tech'. This will therefore also be a purely electric car, which will combine the principles of the Clio with an economical yet fun drivetrain. The batteries will be either 52 or 40 kWh and if you go for the latter, you should be able to get the electric Renault 5 for around 25,000 euros… Nice, isn't it?

Fiat Panda EV

However, the Renault will soon be joined in that price range, by a competitor with an equally historic name. In 2024, Fiat will unveil a new Panda and it will be available for the first time with a purely electric drivetrain. We can also guess what kind of powertrain that will be, because the Panda EV is said to share its genes with the new Citroën (ë-)C3. So count on about 300 kilometers of driving range from a 44 kWh battery and an electric motor with 113 hp… Oh yes, and at an equally absurdly low price as that electric Citroën.

Lancia Ypsilon

Would you prefer a slightly more chic Italian? Then 2024 is also there to serve you, because this year an old acquaintance returns. Lancia unveils its first new car in more than a decade, and it will be a successor to the Ypsilon, which it has only offered in Italy for years. The new Ypsilon, on the other hand, will be sold again in our country, and will also do so with an electric powertrain under the hood. It will share it with, say, the Jeep Avenger – and therefore also the Alfa Romeo Milano from above – but unlike those two, the Lancia will be a nice traditional hatchback. So the appointment is in February this year.

Ford Puma EV

Not getting to know enough new EVs yet? Then we would like to add one from Ford on top, because they are hanging up their Puma this year. You can take that literally, because it looks like the electric Puma will simply be based on the existing crossover. At the same time, it will receive a major facelift so that the models with combustion engines also look great again. We don't know much about the electric Ford Puma yet, but since it will also share its platform with the late Ford Fiesta, we hope for an equally enjoyable driving experience… We will probably learn in the first half of 2024.

BMW M5

However, the most fun is yet to come, because BMW is currently putting the finishing touches on a brand new M5. As usual, it will share its genes with the regular 5 Series that we met last year, but completely against tradition, the new M5 will be a plug-in hybrid. If we can believe the rumors, it will have the powertrain of the XM, so count on a V8 that could produce up to 748 hp thanks to an electric boost. Moreover, it will finally be available again as a station wagon, because a Touring version of the 5 Series, the M5 and the electric i5 is expected this year. In short: a lot to look forward to!