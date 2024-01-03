loading…

Residents search for victims of an Israeli drone attack that killed a Hamas leader in Beirut, Lebanon, January 2, 2024. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – Hamas freezes negotiations regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip or a possible hostage release deal with Israel.

A Palestinian source explained this on Tuesday (2/1/2024), reported by Anadolu Agency.

“Hamas told the mediator about its decision to freeze all discussions regarding a ceasefire in Gaza or a hostage exchange with Israel,” the source told Anadolu.

The move came shortly after Hamas Deputy Chairman Saleh Al-Arouri was assassinated in an Israeli drone strike on Hamas offices in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency.

Hamas said Arouri and two commanders of its military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, were killed in an attack that left six people dead.

Arouri is the most senior Hamas leader killed by Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7.

Israel has launched non-stop air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

Israel has killed more than 22,185 Palestinians and injured 57,035 people, mostly children and women, according to Gaza health authorities.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have died in Hamas attacks. However, since then, Haaretz has revealed that Israeli army helicopters and tanks have, in fact, killed many of Israel's 1,139 soldiers and citizens.

Israel's onslaught has caused devastation in Gaza, with 60% of the territory's infrastructure damaged or destroyed.

Around 2 million residents have been displaced amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

