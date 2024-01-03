loading…

Hamas Political Leader Ismail Haniyeh. Photo/anadolu

GAZA TRACK – Hamas Political Chief Ismail Haniyeh said his group was open to the formation of a national unity government to run the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

Anadolu Agency reported this on Tuesday (2/1/2024). “We are open to all components of the nation to rebuild the national reference under the umbrella of the Palestine Liberation Organization in a democratic manner, in addition to agreeing to the formation of a national government for the West Bank and Gaza Strip,” explained Haniyeh in a recorded speech.

“Gaza will not experience chaos or a political vacuum until an agreement is reached regarding the formation of a national unity government to manage the Gaza Strip and the West Bank,” he stressed.

The Gaza Strip and West Bank have been politically divided since 2007 when Hamas won elections and took control of the Gaza Strip following clashes with Palestinian Authority forces.

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu opposes the return of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority to the Gaza Strip after Israel's war in the enclave.

Haniyeh also said his group conveyed its response to Egypt and Qatar regarding the proposed ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“Our view is based on a comprehensive cessation of aggression against our people, providing assistance to them and responding to their just rights,” he said.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on October 7.

Israel has killed more than 22,185 Palestinians and injured 57,035 others, according to Gaza health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in Hamas attacks.

However, since then, Haaretz has revealed that Israeli army helicopters and tanks have, in fact, killed many of Israel's own 1,139 soldiers and civilians.

