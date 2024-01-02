loading…

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is accused of experiencing many dilemmas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement reacted to reports that Israeli officials rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to hold a joint press conference with it. Hamas claims the Likud party leader has two equally unpleasant options.

“Netanyahu is between the devil and the deep blue sea. “He must step down and be tried before the settlers, or continue the Gaza offensive and face justice at the hands of the fighters of the al-Qassam Brigades – Hamas' military wing,” Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, said as reported by Press TV.

He added that Netanyahu is now isolated and rejected even by key figures in the regime's war machine.

“A disillusioned Netanyahu is trying to escape from his repeated failures,” said RishqHe expressed his rejection of Hamas' terms, having realized that it was the Palestinian resistance front that implemented the terms and had the upper hand on the battlefield.

“With God's grace, the resistance fighters will emerge victorious at the end of the Gaza war, and will end all forms of Zionist occupation,” said the senior Hamas official.

The fate of Netanyahu and the Israeli military is in uncertainty amid developments in Gaza. The Israeli people will eventually rise up against him because they are fed up with his lies.

“In the face of the loss of life and the courage and resilience shown by the Palestinian people, the aggression in Gaza must first stop. “The Palestinian nation will not accept the lifting of all restrictions and living in full freedom,” said the Hamas official.

Previously, Israeli Military Affairs Minister Yoav Gallant and war cabinet member Benny Gantz rejected Netanyahu's request to hold a joint press conference with him.

A source in Gantz's National Unity Party told Hebrew-language news site Walla that “there was no particular reason to hold the press conference. We felt we had no right to take part.”

Channel 13 News attributed Gantz and Gallant's rejection to their anger at Netanyahu for blocking the war cabinet from considering the “day after” issue in Gaza, as well as concerns that the prime minister would again make political statements at the event.

