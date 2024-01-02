loading…

GAZA – The Hamas resistance movement vows to teach the regime an unforgettable lesson over its continued atrocities against Palestinians.

“The occupiers carried out the seventh execution of our prisoners in the occupied West Bank, with the murder of Abdul Rahman al-Bahsh in Megiddo Prison,” said the Gaza-based group, reported by Press TV.

“We condemn the continuation of such killings amidst the silence of international human rights bodies and prisoner of war advocacy groups,” the statement added.

Hamas noted that the deaths of kidnapped Palestinians would ultimately harm the Tel Aviv occupation regime.

In a separate statement, Hamas also urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and human rights organizations to assume their responsibilities towards Palestinian abductees.

A human rights group claims Israel 'killed' another Palestinian prisoner in a detention center, the sixth since Operation Al-Aqsa Storm began in Gaza.

Palestinian resistance groups highlight that kidnapped Palestinian women suffer systematic and arbitrary malnutrition and medical neglect.

“We urge international human rights institutions to shed light on the challenges that Palestinian prisoners, especially the 76 female prisoners mostly from the Gaza Strip, face in Israeli prisons. Human rights organizations need to document such violations, and bring them to the attention of competent courts,” Hamas said.

“Naturally and in no uncertain terms, Zionist criminal leaders and responsible figures will be held accountable for these heinous violations and acts of cruelty,” the statement said.