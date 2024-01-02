loading…

Israeli army launches drones. Photo/IDF

GAZA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Monday (1/1/2024) that they had confiscated an Israeli surveillance drone in the Gaza Strip.

“The drone was carrying out a surveillance mission in Beit Hanoun, a northern Palestinian enclave,” said a statement by the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said its fighters were involved in fierce clashes with Israeli forces in the eastern and northern parts of the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday morning.

The National Resistance Brigades, the armed wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, reported its fighters were involved in fierce clashes with Israeli troops in the center of Khan Younis.

The group also claimed they attacked Israeli vehicles with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs).

There has been no comment from the Israeli army on the statement by the Palestinian resistance group.

Israel has launched non-stop air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

More than 21,822 Palestinians have been killed by Israel and 56,451 others injured, according to Gaza health authorities. As many as 1,200 Israelis are believed to have died in Hamas attacks.

Israel's onslaught caused devastation in Gaza, with 60% of the territory's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

(she)