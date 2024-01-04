Hams have become the main targets of thieves at Christmas. The Civil Guard and the National Police have just dismantled a gang that operated in Seville and sold the product on the black market.

One of the victims is César Arenas, who has been attacked five times during the year 2023. In three of them they took products and in the others they did not, because they did not have time.

In total, they have taken 40,000 euros in the last year.

The last raid was before the holidays and they took 50 hams, as well as alcoholic beverages, all worth around 10,000 euros. The thieves have already been arrested.

The black market for hams

Thieves know that ham is the star product of Christmas, and that is why thefts multiply on these dates. The loot is hundreds of legs valued at thousands of euros.

These thefts put producers and merchants in check, but… Where do the stolen hams go?

According to the Civil Guard, the objective of the thieves is to sell them and make a profit through internet portals where they offer the product at a very good price.

It is a black market that is as easy to find as searching for the word 'ham' on a second-hand website or on social networks.

On the internet, superior quality shoulders and hams are offered for 35 euros, something impossible according to the butcher shop we contacted. “Either it is a stolen product or someone who is deceiving us,” he made clear.

When contacting one of the sellers of these products, they offer us the ham with a discount of more than 50% of what it would cost in the store, but second-hand websites are not their only market niche.

The city markets also sell hams without labels or packaging that are also sold out.

