You already know how blunt the company is on the subject of hacks: Nintendo doesn't like it at all. Well, we bring you news on this topic and a peculiar product for Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, we can confirm that Gary Bowser, previously linked to hacking group Team-Xecuter, has already paid a $10 million fine to Nintendo and served time for piracy-related activities on the 3DS and Switch. Despite having been released from prison and seeming far from those matters, his name resurfaced with the MIG-Switch, a cartridge that allows you to play backed-up copies on unmodified Switch consoles.

When investigating the MIG-Switch, Bowser's name was found in the official website's DNS records. However, Bowser claimed on Discord that he is not involved, explaining that his name was used in a DNS poisoning attack by bad actors looking to employ a spoofing attack. He claimed to have solved the problem and changed all of his passwords.

Although Bowser denies his involvement, Nintendo will probably thoroughly check this situation, as it seeks to identify all those involved with the MIG-Switch. If the situation becomes complicated, more details are expected to emerge.

