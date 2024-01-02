Big

Director James Gunn wanted to reveal what's behind Groot's apparent script hole in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Warning SPOILERS. Groot's journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been very interesting, as he has changed his appearance every time we saw him. From a tall being, a small dancing branch, a moody teenager and in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 it is huge. So many are wondering… How can he fit on the ship? James Gunn solves the doubt.

The director of the Guardians trilogy gave a short but accurate answer. “I guess they'll need a new ship.” So the next time we see this team they will probably use the Milano.

What will the future hold for you in the MCU?

At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, we can see a new team, since the captain is now Rocket (voice Bradley Cooper), next to him are a huge Groot (voice Vin Diesel), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), the dog Cosmo (voice Maria Bakalova), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and Phyla (Kai Zen). So it will be interesting to know when they will return. Although, his new adventures will no longer be directed by James Gunn, he surely still has a lot of fun to offer us.

New Guardians of the Galaxy

While Star Lord (Chris Pratt) decides to go to Earth and spend some time with his grandfather, although we have been promised that he will return. Mantis (Pom Klementieff) leaves for solo adventures, Drax (Dave Bautista) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) stay behind at Sapiential Station, and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is part of the Ravagers.

Furthermore, it should not be ruled out that some of them will be an important part of Avengers: Secret Wars, since the heroes and villains of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe will meet on a battlefield.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 movie is available on Disney Plus. The streaming platform that can be accessed with this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.