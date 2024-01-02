Best Marvel Movie of 2023 Leads Top Makeup Artists and Stylist Guild Awards Nominations

All geek film fans agree that “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol3” was the best product released by Marvel Studios in 2023. That said, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is the movie that has found herself at the top when it comes to Makeup Artists and Stylists Guild Award nominations.

This was the last film in James Gunn's Marvel trilogy, as well as for actors Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista, who play Gamora and Drax, respectively. Now, the people behind the camera who worked on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are being recognized for their stellar work.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

What are the film nominations?

According to Variety, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3” is nominated for special makeup effects, period and character makeup and period hair, as well as character hair and contemporary makeup. Variety says the film broke the world record for most prosthetics used in a film, with more than 22,500 prostheses, 500 wigs and 130 facial hairpieces. When you consider that the majority of the cast included different alien species and intense action sequences, it's not hard to see those kinds of numbers being achieved.

The category Best Period and/or Character Makeup includes Alexei Dmitriew, Nicole Sortillon, Amos Samantha Ward and LuAndra Whitehurs from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The category of Best Special Makeup Effects includes Alexei Dmitriew, Lindsay MacGowen, Shane Mahan and Scott Stoddard from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. The category Best Period Hairstyle and/or Character Hairstyle goes to Cassandra Lyn Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Peter Tothpal and Connie Criswell from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. best hair style from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: From the Cubicle to the Cosmos (Ashleigh Childers).

