It has long been confirmed that Grand Theft Auto V will leave Xbox Game Pass this month. Initially, it was believed that the game of Rockstar It would no longer be available on the service in mid-January. However, now we know that this is not the case, since the title It will leave the catalog much sooner and you will no longer be able to enjoy it in a matter of a few days.

When will GTA V no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass?

GTA V will leave Xbox Game Pass very soon

As we told you, it was initially expected that the Rockstar game would disappear from Xbox Game Pass next January 15th. However, the reality is that there are many fewer days to enjoy it with a subscription.

Through Xbox Wire, Microsoft confirmed that the popular title will no longer be available on the console and cloud service next January 5. Thus, GTA V will disappear from Xbox Game Pass this Friday, so we recommend you enjoy it as much as you can these days.

The title remained in the service for months and has previously left and returned to the catalog. For this reason, there is a possibility that this will not be the last time we see it on Xbox Game Pass, where it has been quite popular.

Now, you may be interested to know that you can continue enjoying the adventure of Franklin, Michael y Trevor with a subscription. This is possible since the title has just joined the catalog of PlayStation Pluswhere it is expected to remain for a few months.

