We have a new evolution available for your footballers in EA Sports FC 24, and we are going to let you know the requirements, the challenges you must meet and some recommended players.

As part of Winter Wildcards we have a new evolution available that you should not miss and that is called “high visibility”.

The Evolutions have had great success since their premiere in EA Sports FC 24and whenever one is available, we must pay attention to the requirements and choose the right cards.

So we are going to help you take advantage of the high visibility evolution, also the requirements, the challenges you must meet and the essential players for it.

Great Visibility Evolution in EA Sports FC 24: requirements and best players

Player requirements

As is usual with all evolutions, we must choose footballers who meet the requirements, and on this occasion they are the following:

Maximum Rating 85 Maximum Vision 78 Maximum Pace 84 Maximum Physique 85 CM Position Maximum Number of Playing Styles 8

Best players for this evolution

On the one hand, we have Adrien Tamezewhose evolved card increases its average rating to 85, with 85 for pace, 82 for passing, 87 for dribbling, 83 for defense and 88 for physicality. Declan Rice that his evolved card would reach an average of 87, with 79 in passing, 80 in dribbling, 83 in defense and 86 in physicality. Konrad Laimer and in the latter case, his evolved score reaches an average of 85, with 82 for pace, 82 for passing, 81 for dribbling, 81 for defense and 82 for physicality.

Challenges to complete for evolution High visibility

Level 1 Challenges

Play 2 Squad Battles matches either Rivals or Champions on minimum amateur difficulty with your EVO footballer in the game. Keep a clean sheet in a Squad Battles match in either Rivals or Champions on minimum amateur difficulty, using your EVO footballer in the game.

Level 2 challenges

Win 2 Squad Battles matches in either Rivals or Champions, by two goals or more on minimum amateur difficulty, using your EVO footballer in the game.

By completing both challenges, you will obtain the corresponding rewards for each of the levels so that you can evolve the selected card.

Platforms:

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5

Launch:

September 29, 2023

