Sony removes Gran Turismo Sport from the PlayStation Store, and it is no longer possible to purchase the speed simulator. At the end of this month, they will shut down their servers forever.

Bad day for fans of Grand Tourism. Since September, we already knew that this day would arrive, but some conditions have been met that were not announced by Sony. We are talking about Gran Turismo Sport.

The Gran Turismo game as a service, available since 2017 on PS4, will close its official servers on January 31, 2024.

As a result, the title will no longer be playable online, because Modes such as Community, Open Lobby and Sports Mode will no longer operate.

In addition, we remember that since December 1, items can no longer be purchased in the PS Store. Of course, you can continue playing some offline modes. Gran Turismo Sport.

What we didn't know is that the game would disappear so soon from the PlayStation Store. Today, January 2, 2024, You can no longer buy the title de Polyphony Digital.

Gran Turismo Sport leaves PS Store

Gran Turismo Sport – Update 1.11

If we enter the PS Store (either in web format or from a PlayStation console), we find that Gran Turismo Sport is no longer available. The only way to buy it is in physical format.

It was to be expected, but many players did not expect this circumstance to occur so soon. Let us remember that The closure of servers will occur on January 31.

From that day on, Gran Turismo Sport can no longer be played online. With Gran Turismo 7 on the market, the incentives to play this installment are almost zero, unless you were an ace at this title, and nostalgia invades you.

After the servers are closed, You can continue playing offline modes of Gran Turismo Sport, both on PS5 and PS4.

On the good side, too You will be able to access the vehicles you haveas well as all world circuits.

The bad thing is racing and suit designs disappear foreverlike the trophies that require an Internet connection, and all personalized community articles.

Some players are saddened by the decision, since the game is “barely” 6 years old, and its as-a-service approach was wildly popular on PlayStation 4.

Thus, Gran Turismo Sport says goodbye forever on PlayStation Storeand prepares its finale for next January 31, 2024. If you are a fan of the Polyphony Digital saga, we recommend you make the jump to Gran Turismo 7.