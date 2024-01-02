Amazon has one of the best offers we have seen in recent weeks on sports watches: the Garmin Venu 2 has everything you need to play sports and, in addition, today it has a 37% discount. Hurry because if you buy it today, it will arrive in time for your Three Wise Men!

If you are looking for a last minute gift for your Three Wise Men, Amazon has just made it very easy for you. The American giant has just reduced one of the best-selling sports watches in the Garmin catalog, by 37%! Going from its usual 449.99 euros to the 284.99 euros with which we can get it currently. We tell you the main details and how we can get it at the best price.

Autonomy for everything you need

If you are looking for a sports watch that you can also wear on a daily basis, Garmin has the product you need: the Venu 2 perfectly unites the best of the sports field with the best of lifestyle. Offering us a complete device with GPS with which we can fully exploit all our possibilities. And all this without having to always be aware of our battery. And the manufacturer of sports devices guarantees us up to 11 days of autonomy. More than enough to find the perfect moment to connect it to the network and completely forget about charging it again until a week and a half later.

In this case, it is the 45 millimeter version. So it offers us an excellent full-color OLED screen with which we can check all our metrics, the time or our emails, even when sunlight hits it. Furthermore, thanks to the fact that it only has two buttons, the user experience it offers is completely optimized.

Furthermore, in case we feel more comfortable using the screen with our fingers, it is worth knowing that it is also tactile. So we will be able to interact with our device in any way, depending on our preferences and the context that surrounds us.

All your health information

Garmin is aware that we are increasingly concerned about our health and how our daily lives can affect it. With a simple gesture of the wrist, we will now be able to obtain all the metrics in a matter of seconds. This Garmin Venu 2 incorporates an energy monitor, which offers us all the data related to stress, heart rate, sleep and our activity level. In this way, we will be able to know at all times, for example, what our sleep patterns are that best help us rest more.

In addition, it also performs perfectly in its natural habitat: the sports environment. With more than 25 integrated sports applications, we have our favorite hobby just a few clicks away: running, cycling, trail, swimming or downhill… In the sports modes it offers we will find all the information we need to measure our progress.

Aware of how important these dates are in everything that has to do with gifts, if we buy it today, Amazon guarantees that its delivery will occur before the Three Wise Men. Being the perfect opportunity to enjoy an irresistible offer of 37% that allows us to get one of the most complete watches for just 283 euros. Do not lose this chance!