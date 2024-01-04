In 2018, WhatsApp and Google reached an agreement to allow users save your conversation history to Drive without affecting your storage quota, allowing you to store all messages, videos, images and documents at no cost.

However, from the first half of 2024, this situation will change, and the backup copies of the instant messaging app will begin to take up space in your Google Drive account. This new change will be gradually implemented on all Android devices throughout this year.

Taking into account that the personal Google accounts They offer 15 GB of free cloud storage shared between Gmail, Drive and Photos, this modification means that any copy of your WhatsApp conversations will start to take up space within this amount.

In this sense, if you exceed the free limit and want to continue saving your backups on Google Drive, you will face the need to pay a subscription to Google One, which offers 100 GB of space in its cheapest plan of 1.99 euros monthly.

This is how you can keep the WhatsApp backup in Google Drive

It is important to mention that there are ways to avoid paying for a Google One subscription if you manage your free 15GB storage space wisely.

Some of the strategies are the following:

Review your WhatsApp conversations and delete those messages, photos and files that you no longer need. It should be noted that photos usually take up more space, so consider deleting those that are no longer relevant, especially memes and unnecessary files. To do this, open the messaging application and go to the section Setting. Then select Storage and dataand click on the option Manage storage. Here, WhatsApp provides you with different options to reduce the space occupied.

By following these steps, you can keep your conversation history, including your favorite photos, documents, and videos on Google Drive, without paying a single euro.

Remember that efficiently managing your storage space not only helps you avoid additional costs, but also ensures that you don't pay for Google One.