Those from Mountain View could be thinking of a way to try to make their Bard language model profitable with an advanced version, which would only be free for a promotional period.

Google's language model was quickly launched into the market as the answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, and although it didn't get off to a very good start, it has been refined in recent months.

Because using models like Bard It consumes a lot of energy and infrastructure, many are wondering if Google was definitely going to come up with a way to make it profitable, and it seems that it has already been discovered.

It has been discovered in the code on the official Bard website that Google wants to launch a certain Bard Advanced, with a promotional period of three months free, implying that from the fourth month it will be paid.

It would be a three-month trial period that the user could use completely free of charge, but having to pay from the fourth month onwards.

On the other hand, an inactive link has also been discovered within the code itself that suggests that this Bard Advanced would be within Google One.

In this sense, Google One It has different levels, each at a different price, and it remains to be seen if Bard Advanced is available in all levels or only in the most expensive ones.

The existence of Bard Advanced is not new, Google already named it last December, but it was not known that it could end up being paid.

This move makes sense, because however, ChatGPT also has some premium levels, where the user has to pay a certain amount to enjoy the more advanced versions.

It seems that Google has been testing Bard Advanced with a small group of testers in recent times, and seeing that it already appears within the code chains of the official website, it could be very close to debuting.