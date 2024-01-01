Throughout the year, different errors have been happening that Android Auto users have had to endure, and one of the most widespread has to do with with loss of connection when using this system wirelessly.

Apparently, different users see that wireless Android Auto stops working when the mobile network signal is lost and, even if it recovers, if there is no restart, the connection does not return.

In this way, many users, when they go through a tunnel, for example, lose the mobile network, but when they leave it, even if they recover the connection, Android Auto doesn't reconnect anymore.

This causes the user to have to manually restart Android Auto or activate or deactivate airplane mode, and this apparently solves the problem.

Google has been investigating this bug for quite a few months now and they have reported that there is a patch available for Xiaomi owners that solves this errorand it is the Android 14 update.

Although this Android 14 update seems to fix this bug with Wireless Android Auto In Xiaomi phones, it seems that updating to Android 14 is causing as many failures in phones from other brands.

For now, if you are a user affected by the loss of connection in wireless Android Auto, and you have a Xiaomi device, you only need to download and install the brand's latest update.

If you lose the wireless Android Auto connection and you have another brand of phone, you will have to wait for Google to release a general update.