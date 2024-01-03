The 2024 Golden Globe gala announced its first group of presenters on Wednesday, including Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett and Amanda Seyfried. Others taking the stage will be Julia Garner, George Lopez and Justin Hartley.

Yeoh returns to the gala a year after winning best actress in a drama film for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” prompting her to give an emotional acceptance speech. (and a half-serious threat to hit the pianist who interrupted her).

Wednesday's announcement is the latest indicator that big stars are likely to return to the awards show, which continues to try to regain its ground after several years marred by scandals. The gala is known for being a boozy celebration of film and television and a must-see stop of awards season. The scandals have reconfigured them and taken them to a new television station for their live broadcast on January 7. Despite all this, a big question remains for the organizers: will viewers tune in to the awards?

How to watch the 2024 Golden Globes?

In the United States you can tune in to the ceremony broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, starting at 8 pm New York (0100 GMT). On the west coast they will air from 5 p.m.

The three-hour show could be off to a good start, since CBS will broadcast an NFL game just before the start of the gala.

CBS will also have them available on its application and live streaming on Paramount+, but only for subscribers with the Showtime add-on. Otherwise, the award ceremony will be available on the streaming platform starting Monday.

What news will the 2024 gala bring?

The 81st Golden Globes are the first prominent gala of the awards season, with a new home on CBS. And while it may seem similar to the public on the surface, troubled years have passed behind the scenes following the publication of an explosive report by The Los Angeles Times. The 2021 article found that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which gave out the awards, had no black members.

The stars and the studies They boycotted the Globes and, as a result, NBC refused to broadcast them in the 2022 edition. After the association added journalists of color to its ranks and instituted other reforms to address ethical concerns, the ceremony returned in January 2023 in a one-year trial deal with NBC, which the network did not opt ​​to renew.

In June, the billionaire Todd Boehly won approval to dissolve the HFPA and reinvent the Golden Globes as a for-profit organization. Its assets were purchased by Boehly's Eldridge Industries, along with Dick Clark Productions, a group owned by Penske Media whose assets also include Variety, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone and Billboard.

The gala also added a new award for comedy, with Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and former Globes host Ricky Gervais among the nominees.

Who will be the master of ceremonies?

Comedian Jo Koy, who starred in several Netflix specials and the comedy film “Easter Sunday,” will host the awards.

Organizers cited his “infectious energy and relatable humor” in announcing Koy will headline the event.

Hosting the Globes typically requires delivering a mix of biting humor to the audience of movie and television stars while keeping the ceremony from becoming too chaotic.

Previous hosts include Gervais, whose jokes were particularly caustic, the duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and last year Jerrod Carmichael.

Who will be the nominees?

“Barbie” is the leading film nominated this year, closely followed by “Oppenheimer.”

These films reflect a unique aspect of the Globes: They divide the top winners into drama and comedy categories. With Greta Gerwig's “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” leading the way, they give the show a chance to capitalize on the Barbenheimer craze that gave theaters a boost in 2023.

Films nominated for best drama film include “Oppenheimer,” Martin Scorsese's “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Bradley Cooper's “Maestro,” Celine Song, “Anatomie d'une chute” (“Anatomy of a fall”) by Justine Triet and “The Zone of Interest” (“The zone of interest”) by Jonathan Glazer.

In the category of best musical or comedy film“Barbie” is accompanied by “Air” (“Air. The story behind the logo”) by Ben Affleck, “American Fiction” by Cord Jefferson, “The Holdovers” (“The ones who stay”) by Alexander Payne, ” May December” by Todd Haynes and “Poor Things” by Yorgos Lanthimos.

“Succession” was the television show with the most nominations, with nine, including some for its stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, followed by Hulu's “The Bear.”

What are balloons famous for?

The Golden Globes have long been one of the most high-profile awards season telecasts, second only to the Oscars.

They were billed as a top-notch party whose hosts often adopted a more irreverent tone than their Academy counterparts. In addition to this, they only honor the most striking film categories (film, director and actors among them), which means the absence of long speeches from visual effects supervisors or directors of little-known short films.

But its voting body was a small group, made up of about 87 memberswho wielded incredible influence in the industry, often accepting lavish gifts and field trips from publicists eager to curry favors and win votes.

Some years, the HFPA was ridiculed for nominating films with poor reviews but big-name talent, hoping to get them to the gala; The most controversial was “The Tourist”, with Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp. In the past decade their nominations have more frequently coincided with the Oscars. They also have television categories.

Before the diversity and PR crisis, no one in the industry took much offense to who voted for awards. They had become an important part of Hollywood's awards ecosystem, a platform for Oscar hopefuls and, until recently, a reliable ratings draw. In 2019 they still attracted around 19 million viewers. In 2023, NBC's Tuesday night broadcast had the smallest audience ever for a traditional broadcast, with 6.3 million viewers.

The new group that nominates and votes in the awards is made up of a more diverse group, with more than 300 members from around the world.

