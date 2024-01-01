If you like motivational, sports or movies based on true stories Goal Win It is an excellent option to watch on the big screen in your favorite movie theater.

Goal Win is the new film directed by Taika Waititi about the American Samoa soccer team, protagonist of the worst defeat in the history of sports and their moving path to reverse their fortunes.

The plot tells the story of the American Samoa soccer team, which suffered the worst defeat in World Cup history when they lost 31-0 to Australia in 2001..

With the 2014 World Cup approaching, the team hires a maverick coach, Thomas Rongen, to help them change their fortunes..

Also producing are Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, directors of the 2014 documentary on which the film is based.

De Taika Waititi.

Con Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Philip, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana.

United States, 2023.

