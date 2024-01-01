The original God of War trilogy spearheaded PlayStation and gave identity to its exclusive games strategy. Many years have passed since Kratos took revenge against the gods of Olympus, but it seems that the return of that story would be on the way through a remastered collection, as suggested by a new clue.

Is a remastered God of War collection on the way?

In recent days, Nick Baker, host of the XboxEra podcast, ignited the hype of God of War fans by revealing information related to a remastered collection with the original trilogy. Recently, a new clue increased the expectation as a report from MPS1ST pointing out the situation that took place at the content creator's show “GameBreakerGod”, which has led to thinking that the collection or even something more would be on the way.

Present at this program were Mihir Sheth, head of combat design for God of War Ragnarok and director of its recent Valhalla DLC, and Bruno Velazquez, co-director of this DLC. In it, fans pointed out the absence of questions regarding a possible remastering of the original trilogy, or even a remake of these 3 installments.

One of the best collections in the PlayStation 3 era

Are there elements to think about a remastering of the original God of War trilogy?

However, as the host pointed out, this was not a mistake on his part, as he revealed that those types of questions were not approved for the interview so it is a fact that SIE Santa Monica and PlayStation Studios do not want the topic to be discussed. touch in any way, increasing the hype.

In this regard, there are 2 facts that we must take into account. The first, recent information obtained through the leak of documents after the Insomniac Games hack, showed the justification for the remasters and remakes by PlayStation since they are having a very good response from the public. They sell and attract new users faster than a new title.

Second, SIE Santa Monica has been one of the studios that has best protected its information from hacks and leaks since God of War in 2018, and even Valhalla was a surprise since there were no traces of that DLC. In that sense, it would not be strange if discretion and security continue to be at its highest and if a remastered collection of God of War is on the way or even remakes, it will be difficult to know ahead of time.

