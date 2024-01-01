Just a few days ago, it was announced that Gloria Trevi filed a countersuit against his ex-partner and ex-manager, Sergio Andradefor, among other crimes, sexual abuse, before the Los Angeles court.

According to a statement issued by his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, The singer would have acted in response to the legal process she faces in the neighboring country, due to the accusations of two women, who claim to have been part of the so-called Trevi-Andrade Clan.; but that its only objective is the search for justice and that the truly responsible for the events be punished.

However, her legal problems continue and could even get worse, since, just a few hours after starting the countersuit, the “Pelo Loose” interpreter is now facing new accusations.

According to information published by the magazine Rolling Stoneon December 29, a second lawsuit was filed against him, this time for coercion and alleged complicity in the crimes of sexual abuse and assault of three young people, who they claim were also victims of Andrade during the years of 1995 y 2000.

In these documents, which also mention the name of Maria Raquenel Portillothe women accuse having been in the Clan, working without receiving any type of salary and having been forced to maintain intimate meetings with Andrade through coercion and psychological violence exercised by Trevi.

According to the young women, Trevi even blackmailed them by taking their own lives if they did not agree to spend the night with Andrade, in addition to receiving torture and beatings.

As if that were not enough, the media cites, companies are also involved American Connections Corporation, Excis, Magical Image Entertainment and 50 people more for facilitating the abuse and exploitation of minor and adult women.

The plaintiffs are demanding compensation for damages, although the amount was not disclosed. So far neither Trevi nor Portillo have spoken out against this new lawsuit.

