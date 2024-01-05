The actress, Whoopi Goldberg He made it clear that he has no ties with the magnate Jeffrey Epstein, This after one of the victims of the case revealed a list of famous people who were related to sexual abuse, and later rumors spread that the actress's name was included.

Let us remember that Jeffrey Epstein is indicted on federal sex trafficking charges, and in 2019, he was found dead in his cell while awaiting trial.

So amid speculation about the celebrities who visited Epstein's properties, during the time in which the crimes were committed, the Oscar winner denied having been part of said visits, and that due to this news there are many places and sensationalist media that can be harmful to people, giving wrong information.

In addition, the actress denied other rumors that have been said about her in recent days: “I was never kicked out of Gordon Ramsay's restaurant. I was never kicked out of Guy Fieri's restaurant. I was not kicked out of Bill Maher's show. I didn't get into a fight with “Oprah backstage here on The View. I mean, it's crazy. It goes on and on and on.”

However, it is important to note that the name of Whoopi Goldbergis not among the people mentioned, some of the characters who are are: Prince Andrew, former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, the late modeling agent Jean Luc Brunel and former President Bill Clinton. However, the documents do not establish that any of the named individuals participated in the crimes.

THAT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions