Suara.com – Indonesian people's fondness for things related to South Korea is an advantage for Vickysu. Because of this, the Instagram celebrity and content creator whose real name is Vicky Sunaryo quickly became famous.

Vickysu does have a typical oriental face, like a Korean person. Apparently, Vicky, who was born in Bandung, August 3 1988, has Japanese blood from her grandmother.

Vicksu is known as a celebrity or traveling content creator. Since he was a teenager, he has had a hobby of traveling out of town and abroad. However, he did not expect that his hobby would make him famous and make it easy to make money.

“Honestly, at first, I didn't really understand (being a celebrity). However, after finding out and being able to make money, I finally got serious about it,” said Vickysu to journalists in Jakarta, recently.

Yes, being a celebrity is just a side thing for Vickysu. Because this man who has a D3 degree has a business in the field of leather and imitation materials, such as making bags, shoes, wallets and other products in Bandung.

But apparently, being a celebrity and travel content creator is very exciting for him. Because you can earn income and be famous. Moreover, he now has the nickname “Oppa Bandung”.

“From there, of course it made me enthusiastic and wanted to continue taking this job seriously. Yes, even though it's not actually my main job,” said Vickysu.

Selebgram Vicky Sunaryo aka Vickysu. (Instagram)

According to Vickysu, she likes traveling because it is an outlet for her hobby. Can be used to fill free time. You can even learn new things. Including questions about new cultures and areas visited.

Once viral or booming, netizens became known because he once pranked himself as an Alfamart cashier and GRAB driver. From there, lots of posts about traveling started.

“In fact, I was invited by the Ministry of Tourism in 2019. Two years later, I was invited to collaborate with the West Java Province Cultural Tourism Office,” added Vicky.