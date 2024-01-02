Suara.com – Bank BRI continues to support the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Indonesia.

One of the efforts made is to provide Bank Guarantee facilities.

Bank Guarantee is an indirect loan facility where BRI Bank provides a guarantee to the recipient of the guarantee (third party) that the customer/debtor is able to fulfill its obligations to the Third Party.

BRI Bank Guarantee has several advantages, including:

Fast and easy processLow interest and feesLight installmentsUnlimited credit limitsDeath insuranceInsurance facilities

Great Opportunity

The opportunity for MSMEs to take advantage of the BRI Bank Guarantee is very large. This is because a Bank Guarantee is one of the requirements that is often proposed by project owners or third parties in a work contract.

Bank Guarantees can provide certainty to project owners that the MSMEs involved in the project can fulfill their obligations. This is important to maintain the smooth implementation of the project.

Apart from that, Bank Guarantees can also provide MSMEs with a sense of security when participating in tenders or projects that require a bank guarantee.

MSMEs who wish to take advantage of the BRI Bank Guarantee can submit an application to the nearest BRI Branch Office.