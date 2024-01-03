Take advantage before they expire! We collect 4 Mystery Gift codes with 4 unique Pokémon for Scarlet and Purple.

The year has just begun, and what better way to do it than with gifts? If you are still exploring The Indigo Disc and experimenting with the new Astral Teratype, you will surely be interested in what we bring you. Here you have four unique Pokémon what can you get from gift in Scarlet and Purple with the codes that we have collected.

From a Lucario Shiny from the most special to the great protagonists of the amazing miniseries Vientos de Paldea. Many of these codes are coming to fruition. final expiration date and that's why we bring them to you, so you can redeem them and not be left without them. You may already have some, but take advantage of the opportunity to get all of them. And don't forget the free Master Ball too!

Lucario Shiny

Gift code – SH1NYBUDDY

Deadline to get it – January 3, 2024

Cetitan – Winds of Paldea

Gift code – L1KEAFLUTE

Deadline to get it – August 31, 2024

Revavroom – Winds of Paldea

Gift code – TEAMSTAR

Deadline to get it – October 31, 2024

Gimmighoul – Winds of Paldea

Gift code – SEEY0U1NPALDEA

Deadline to get it – November 30, 2024

If you already had them, great! If not, we hope this has been useful to you in getting these rarities and adding them to your team, or to your collection.

