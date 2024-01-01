Suara.com – The Gerindra Party and the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) recorded significant increases in electability, while the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) showed a downward trend.

This conclusion is reflected in the results of a survey conducted by the Nusantara Strategic Network (NSN) in December 2023.

“PDI Perjuangan dropped to second place, overtaken by Gerindra, which together with PSI experienced a significant increase in electability,” said NSN Program Director Huslidar Riandi, Monday (1/1/2024).

NSN noted that Gerindra's electability reached its highest point in December 2023, namely at 18.8 percent, while PDIP fell to 16.3 percent.

This percentage is much different compared to October, namely 17.5 percent for PDIP and 15.4 percent achieved by Gerindra. Then in November, PDIP fell slightly to 17.2 percent and Gerindra rose 17.6 percent.

Meanwhile for PSI, in October it was recorded at 4.2 percent, then it rose in November to 5.4 percent and in December it rose to 6.1 percent.

Huslidar stated that the shift in PDIP's vote was influenced by the attitude of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and PDIP Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri in the 2024 presidential election.

Jokowi's support for Prabowo is considered to provide electoral incentives for Gerindra, and in turn reduces the electability of the PDI Perjuangan.

“There is a migration of Jokowi voters with a tendency to shift their votes to Gerindra so that their electability increases significantly,” said Riandi.

The sweet fruit of the tailcoat effect in the 2024 presidential election will not only be felt by Gerindra, but also PSI.

“PSI's strong association with Jokowi has had an impact on the surge in electability. PSI is aggressively campaigning as Jokowi's party and echoing the spirit of Jokowiism,” he said.

PSI, which appointed Kaesang Pangarep, Jokowi's youngest son, as general chairman at the end of September 2023 is considered to have increased its electability beyond the parliamentary threshold of 4 percent.

This was followed by the support given by PSI to the Prabowo-Gibran pair in the presidential election arena.

Meanwhile, other parties tend to remain stable, including Golkar which still occupies the top three positions with electability of 8.8 percent, followed by PKB (7.4 percent), Democrat (7.2 percent), and PKS (7.2 percent). 4.4 percent).

Other parties achieved electability below 4 percent even though they still have a chance of qualifying if you take into account the margin of error, including PAN (3.2 percent), NasDem (2.6 percent), PPP (2.0 percent), Perindo (1, 7 percent), and Gelora (1.2 percent).

The rest are PBB (0.7 percent), Hanura (0.6 percent), Ummat Party (0.5 percent), and Garuda (0.1 percent). The new PKN and Labor parties still have zero support. Apart from that, there were still 18.4 percent of respondents who said they didn't know/didn't answer.

Nusantara Strategic Network (NSN) survey on 23-27 December 2023 face to face with 1,200 respondents representing all provinces in Indonesia. The survey method is multistage random sampling with a margin of error of around 2.9 percent and a confidence level of 95 percent. (Between)