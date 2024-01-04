Mobile gaming has evolved and is no longer limited to touch screens. Today you can enjoy AAA experiences on this type of device. That is why considering a suitable controller is essential and this time we have something for you that might interest you as it will serve your gaming sessions on PC and mobile phones.

Video: AMLO could be nominated for best streamer

Take this 8BitDo Ultimate controller from Genshin Impact

A few weeks ago, we informed you of the pre-sale on Amazon Japan of the 8BitDo brand controller for PC and mobile phones with a special design for Genshin Impact, the successful online RPG from HoYoVerse. This time, it's the turn of the pre-sale but on Amazon United States, which of course includes shipping to Mexico and will be cheaper. The pre-sale price of this Genshin Impact 8BitDo Ultimate controller is $1,397.04 MXN and its launch window is between January 31 and March 2, 2024.

8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G controller with Genshin Impact design for PC and mobiles

This Genshin Impact 8BitDo Ultimate controller is inspired by Shigunu and is compatible with PC and Android devices. It has 2.4 GHz wireless technology, but can also be connected via USB. As you can see, its design is that of a traditional controller, so the gaming experience will not have to be uncomfortable.

Likewise, this control comes in an attractive protective box, comes with a keychain as a gift, and includes its rechargeable base.

Don't forget that in this link you will find all the offers we have for you.

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Sorry, but these video games ARE NOT COMING OUT IN 2024

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News