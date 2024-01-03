Just ask any party that has ever worked with Toyota: the engineers at the Japanese brand work in depth. For example, the legend goes that during the development of the current Supra with a BMW engine, the German brand one day received a parcel in the mail containing all the parts of the inline six that Toyota did not consider of sufficient quality. Another example? The first model year upgrade for the GR Corolla. Dealers are advised to stick 4 stripes of aluminum tape behind the bumpers for better straight-line stability.

Positive vibe

Indeed, we also had to raise our eyebrows. Because why would aluminum tape provide more stability? Well, welcome to the world of electrostatic discharge. A world in which Toyota even has a patent pending. During the development of the facelift for the original GT86, Toyota discovered inconsistent behavior on the test cars when they replaced prototype bumpers with production bumpers. They discovered that a few well-aimed pieces of aluminum tape magically improved driving behavior.

How is that possible? The conceptual idea behind it is that a car becomes positively charged while driving, just as the air around it is positively charged. Two positive charges push away from each other (magnetism for dummies), creating turbulence. By using aluminum tape, Toyota can improve the airflow around the wheels, making the GR Corolla feel more stable in a straight line. Will you really feel this in practice? That seems like a different story to us, but the engineers have done their job again!