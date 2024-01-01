loading…

Abu Ali Mustafa Martyrs Brigade, Abu Jamal. Photo/telegram

GAZA – The Abu Ali Mustafa Martyrs Brigade, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), said on Saturday (30/12/2023) that an Israeli soldier held by the group in Gaza was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Israeli airstrikes also injured a number of other hostages.

A spokesman for the Abu Jamal Martyrs' Brigade said in an audio message that the airstrike came after a failed attempt by Israeli special forces to free the soldier.

He added fighters managed to thwart the release of the soldier held hostage, securing his body after he was killed.

Not only that, fighters also succeeded in confiscating equipment from the attacking Israeli troops after the troops withdrew.

Apart from that, Abu Jamal also said that the Martyrs' Brigade had destroyed and disabled 95 Israeli army vehicles since the start of ground fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The spokesman did not provide details regarding the time of the Israeli soldier's arrest or his place of detention in Gaza.

This is not the first time the Israeli army has killed its own soldiers taken hostage by Palestinian fighters.

The killings occurred in a failed attempt by Israeli forces to free them.