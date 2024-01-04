Suara.com – Vice presidential candidate (cawapres) number 3, Mahfud MD made a visit to meet the Archbishop of Jakarta, Father Ignatius Suharyo, at the Cathedral Church, Jalan Cathedral, Pasar Baru Village, Sawah Besar District, Central Jakarta, DKI Jakarta, Thursday (4/1/2024) .

Mahfud's arrival was welcomed by the Archdiocese of Jakarta.

This gathering was carried out in the context of him as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menkopolhukam).

“As the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, I had a friendly visit with Ir Father Suharyo, a normal friendship,” said Mahfud.

For this reason, he wants to convey his commitment to creating a safe and smooth atmosphere during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Now I'm here again to confirm what I said at that time. God willing, the Christmas and New Year (Nataru) celebrations will go well, safely and smoothly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Jakarta, Father Ignatius Suharyo, stated that his meeting with Mahfud MD discussed various matters.

Father Suharyo said that he and Mahfud MD had been friends for a long time.

“We are used to talking with you about various things. What we said earlier was that eating at a Padang restaurant was like a conversation between old friends,” he said.