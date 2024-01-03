The price of fuel in the country usually changes day by day, due to different factors such as reference prices, taxes and logistics for the transfer.

Gasoline and diesel prices depend on different factors both national and international. Among them are: the price of oil, the exchange rate against the dollar, the profit margin of companies, logistics and transportation costs, and even subsidies.

That is why the value of fuel is constantly changing, sometimes taking users by surprise. Additionally, you will need to know the type of gasoline your vehicle uses to know what the true cost is.

Every day, government agencies such as the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) constantly report the updated prices of gasoline and diesel throughout the Mexican territory.here we tell you what the prices are for the main municipalities of Jalisco.

The information provided on the price of gasoline and diesel is that registered by the specialized portal PETROINtelligence

What are the fuel prices?

Gasoline price in Jalisco today January 3

regular gasoline average price per liter: 22.79 pesos

Gasolina premium average price per liter: 24.81 pesos

Diesel average price per liter: 24.43 pesos

Gasoline price in Zapopan today, January 3

regular gasoline average price per liter: 22.56 pesos

Gasolina premium average price per liter: 24.64 pesos

diesel price average per liter: 23.53 pesos

Gasoline price in Tlajomulco today, January 3

regular gasoline average price per liter: 22.25 pesos

Gasolina premium average price per liter: 24.47 pesos

Diesel average price per liter: 23.79 pesos

Gasoline price in Puerto Vallarta today, January 3

regular gasoline average price per liter: 23.24 pesos

Gasolina premium average price per liter: 25.02 pesos

Diesel average price per liter: 24.70 pesos

