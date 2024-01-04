Suara.com – Presidential candidate pair and vice presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD are committed to improving the welfare of fishermen groups. One of the steps taken is to launch a bad credit elimination program for fishermen.

This program was launched by Ganjar while campaigning at TPI Karanganyar, Rembang, Central Java, Thursday (4/1/2024). The launch began with a ribbon cutting by Ganjar in front of thousands of fishermen and the community who attended.

“Indeed, there are complaints from fishermen and farmers too, that their credit is bad, God willing, we will eliminate this. God willing, we can do it, my data is not too much. Hopefully later (eliminating bad credit) will be able to help,” said Ganjar.

According to him, later the bad credit elimination program for fishermen will be aimed at those who experience difficulties.

For example, he said, there was a fisherman who took out people's business credit (KUR), but the Covid-19 pandemic hit or a disaster such as his boat was damaged, so he couldn't sail. However, this credit deletion must go through a detailed process so that it is not misdirected.

“Those who get credit from KUR, then there are quite serious problems because of the technicalities of the work, so they feel like they have to be helped,” he said.

He said, based on what he saw while traveling around Indonesia, many fishermen were unable to enjoy the fruits of their hard work from fishing because they were trapped in debt.

The former Governor of Central Java also hopes that the bad credit elimination program for fishermen can provide a breath of fresh air for those who are in debt and can get back on their feet to go to sea.

“So if we see problems like this, we will eliminate bad credit and easily help them get back on their feet,” he concluded.